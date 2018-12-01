J&K government announces financial assistance to toddler with pellet injury

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced financial assistance of Rs one lakh to Hiba Nisar, the 20-month girl who suffered pellet injury on her right eye in South Kashmir’s Shopian district earlier this week.

A J&K government spokesperson said Friday that Deputy Commissioner(DC) Shopian Owais Ahmed has provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family. The spokesperson further said the administration would provide the girl with all kind of support possible for her recovery.

The state government has already ordered an inquiry into the pellet injury to the girl. The government had also offered shifting the girl outside the state for medical consultation, but the doctors treating the victim have said that they can handle the case.

The State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday had sought a report from the J-K Police and the administration, asking them to file a detailed report on the pellet injury of the victim.

Hiba, who has been discharged from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar on Monday, will go undergo another surgery soon. SMHS doctors said she may lose vision in that eye, and clarity about regaining her vision in the affected eye will be known only after the next surgery.