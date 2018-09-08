J&K: Freeing abducted kin of cops needed swift decision, says former DGP

Former J&K DGP SP Vaid with DG Dilbag Singh at police headquarters in Srinagar on Friday. (PTI photo) Former J&K DGP SP Vaid with DG Dilbag Singh at police headquarters in Srinagar on Friday. (PTI photo)

After being removed as Jammu and Kashmir DGP, S P Vaid on Friday said that decisions had to be taken “immediately” in the wake of abduction of family members of policemen by militants. The abductions took place on September 1, and the family members were freed soon after the police released Asadullah Naikoo, father of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, from custody. The police later claimed that he had been called in for routine questioning.

Regarding the abductions, Vaid told The Indian Express, “After the post-mortem, there can be many suggestions. The situation is spur-of-the-moment, and decisions need to be taken immediately.” The order to replace Vaid as DGP came late Thursday.

Dilbag Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, took additional charge as Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday. After taking over, Singh impressed upon the officers to continue with their work for restoration of peace in the State. He said that the “J&K Police has seen many challenges in the past and will sail through the present challenges as well,” J&K Police said in a statement.

Singh was suspended as DIG Anantnag for alleged involvement in a police recruitment scam.

Vaid was posted as Transport Commissioner J&K after serving as DGP for two and a half years. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vaid said, “I am satisfied with my tenure. My dream was to see normalcy restored in Kashmir and an end to this cycle of violence. It has significantly come down but not entirely stopped, so that remains an unfinished agenda.”

Vaid took over as DGP in March 2016, just before the unrest following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen’s Burhan Wani. “That was the most difficult situation, particularly in South Kashmir. Many areas were cut off for the forces. But I think we were able to contain that,” he said.

A 1986-batch IPS officer, Vaid previously served as Special DGP (Coordination, Law and Order) and DGP Prisons. His removal was considered imminent soon after Governor’s rule was imposed in the state on June 20.

Sources in the government said that the decision to move him was expedited because of the September 1 abductions. The reason for bringing Singh as interim DG, the sources said, was to “ensure all appointments are in place before beginning the process for local body elections” in the state, scheduled to begin from October 1.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to appoint an “acting DGP” after the transfer of Vaid.

The state sought an exemption for itself as the apex court has already directed in the Prakash Singh case, in which it issued a slew of directions for police reforms, that there cannot be any acting DGP for any state.

A bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra told the state’s standing counsel Shoeb Alam that it would look into the matter next week.

