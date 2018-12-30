J&K: Four weapons belonging to security men of Congress MLC gone missing

Four weapons belonging to security men of Congress MLC Muzaffar Parray’s have gone missing from the Legislator’s official residence in Srinagar.

This is the second incident after September, when a Special Police Officer (SPO) of JK Police posted with People’s Democratic Party MLA from south Kashmir fled with seven weapons and one pistol of his colleagues from the post guarding the residence of MLA in Srinagar.

Official sources told The Indian Express on Sunday that four weapons have gone missing from Parray’s residence in Jawahar Nagar area of the city.

Parray is currently in Jammu, while the security officials were guarding his residence in Srinagar. “I have no idea what happed in Srinagar. I am in Jammu from November 18 and today received the information from Srinagar about the incident,” Parray told The Indian Express.

Senior police officials confirmed the incident have said they are investigating the matter.

In October, suspected militant had decamped with two weapons belonging to security personnel posted at a retired police officer’s residence in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.