J&K: Four pilgrims dead, six injured in Kishtwar accident

Four Sarthal Mata pilgrims including were killed and six others injured Wednesday when an Eeco vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Advertising

Giving details, sources informed The Indian Express that the victims were travelling from village Palmar to Sarthal. There were ten people travelling in the vehicle against its seating capacity of six, sources said, adding that the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a turn.

This was the second major road accident in Chenab Valley region as on Tuesday, sixteen people were killed and one injured when an overloaded vehicle fell into a nullah flowing in a deep gorge in adjoining Doda district.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday came from Delhi and went to his native town Doda to meet the grieved families. Pointing out that roads in Doda district are becoming a death trap, he said most of the major accidents taking place across the country happen in this one hilly district.