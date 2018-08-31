J&K: Militants release four of 10 abducted kin of policemen

A total of ten people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were abducted last night. A total of ten people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were abducted last night.

Suspected militants Friday released four family members of policemen whom they had abducted from various places in south Kashmir, sources told The Indian Express. A total of 10 people, whose relatives were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, were abducted last night.

The abductions had come a day after four J&K policemen were killed by suspected militants and closely follows allegations of the Army setting on fire houses of militants — both in Shopian. The Army has denied the allegations. On the same day, J&K Police also arrested the father of Hizbul Mujahideen’s operations chief Riyaz Naikoo. Also Read: J&K policemen targeted again, militants kidnap at least four close relatives

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah had condemned the abductions.

“This seems to be retaliation against the arrest of militants’ relatives. This is aimed at pressuring the police force,” a senior police officer had told The Indian Express.

Sources had said two people, both brothers of policemen, were abducted in Arwani, Kulgam. In Tral, a son of a policeman was abducted. The fourth case was that of a policeman’s relative in Yamrach, Kulgam.

The four policemen killed Wednesday were part of an officer’s security detail and were out getting a police vehicle repaired when they were fired upon. After the attack, the militants took away three rifles of the slain policemen and escaped. This marked the third high-profile attack on police personnel this year.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd