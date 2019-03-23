J&K: Four hours before death, slain jawan called wife

Hours before he was killed in unprovoked Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector on Thursday morning, Rifleman Yash Paul had telephoned his wife in the remote Mantalai area of Udhampur district, telling her that he will call her again. However, four hours after the call, Paul’s wife Archana Devi received news of his death.

Advertising

The couple got married less than six months ago. Paul was the youngest of three children of Desraj and Shakuntla Devi. The family owns less than one acre of land which yields produce once every year. Paul’s brother Rachpal looks after the land.

Paul had returned to the border on January 14 after coming home early this year, recalled Rachpal. He had joined the Army in 2013. “We both had participated in the (Army) recruitment rally and he got selected,” he said.

Paul was Friday laid to rest at his native village in the presence of a large number of people and senior officers of the Army, police and administration. People raised anti-Pakistan slogans as the soldier’s body was brought home in a helicopter.

Paul is the second Armyman killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC since Wednesday. On Thursday, Pakistani troops had also used artillery guns.