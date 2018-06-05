J&K: Four policemen, 12 civilians injured in grenade explosion in Shopian

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a series of grenade attacks in the last four days. The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a series of grenade attacks in the last four days.

Twelve civilians and four policemen were injured on Monday in a grenade attack by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian. The grenade attack is the eighth such attack this month.

The grenade was hurled at a police vehicle at Batpora chowk, but it missed its target and exploded on the roadside amid civilians.

“Militants lobbed a grenade in Shopian inflicting injuries. A young girl is among the injured and has received critical injuries,” a police spokesman said.

The injured civilians and policemen were immediately rushed to a hospital.

On June 1, suspected militants hurled grenades at four places across the Valley, resulting in injuries to five police and paramilitary personnel and two civilians.

This was followed by two grenade attacks on police and paramilitary personnel in Srinagar on Saturday, resulting in injury to four CRPF men and two civilians. Suspected militants hurled a grenade in Tral on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an Improvised Explosive Device planted by suspected militants at Nathipora in Sopore was detected by the police and defused.

