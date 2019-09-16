J&K: Four Armymen injured as Pakistani troops resort to mortar shelling

At least four Armymen were injured as Pakistani troops resorted intense mortar shelling and small arms fire in Balakote area of Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir throughout Sunday night.

Advertising

While details of injured soldiers were not immediately known, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand confirmed that “during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan some Indian troops suffered minor injurues”. The injured have been admitted to hospital and are under treatment, he added.

Sources said Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation around 10.30 pm on Sunday night. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the exchange of fire continued till early hours of Monday.

Since last month, there has been escalation along the Line of Control with Pakistani troops resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at frequent intervals, targeting even civilians.

Advertising

Only on Saturday, hundreds of school children at various places in Balakote area were trapped in their respective educational institutions when Pakistani troops started lobbing mortar shells on civilian population without any provocation. The children were later rescued by Army and local police in their vehicles.

Twenty-one people, including army personnel, have died in more than 2,050 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir this year.