JK: Former RS Pura MLA arrested for assaulting woman sarpanch

A former MLA and National Conference leader was Thursday arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a female sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sub-division.

Gagan Bhagat was arrested from Janipura area in the morning when he was on his way to court for seeking anticipatory bail, sources said. He has been lodged at Bishnah police station.

Bhagat landed in trouble after he, following a dispute over the installation of a transformer, had allegedly assaulted a female sarpanch- Seema Devi of Jindher Melu village in Miran Sahib block recently. After the video of the alleged assault went viral on social media, elected sarpanches and panches had been holding a demonstration.

On Thursday also, over two dozen members led by the president of All J&K Panchayat Conference- Anil Sharma held a demonstration against the ex-MLA from RS Pura constituency.