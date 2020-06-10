J&K: Former PWD employee arrested over Facebook post

The man has been charged under sections 153A, 295A (Representational) The man has been charged under sections 153A, 295A (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a 63-year-old man in border Rajouri district over an allegedly offensive Facebook post.

A case has been registered under sections 153A, 295A against Balkrishan Bhat for allegedly making “objectionable” comments on a Facebook post “hurting religious sentiments”. The accused earlier worked at J&K government’s Public Works Department, sources said.

Urging social media users not to upload sensitive posts which can vitiate peace and harmony in the area, Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli said that there is a zero-tolerance policy towards those making such remarks online.

Various organisations in the border district condemned the misuse of social media and lauded the police administration for swift action.

