J&K former minister Harsh Dev Singh put under ‘house arrest’ again

Two months after he was allowed to move out of his house following the lifting of restrictions on opposition leaders in Jammu by the administration, former minister and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh was once again put under house arrest at his Gandhi Nagar residence by the UT Police on Friday.

The move came after he along with other party leaders including former MLA Balwant Singh were distributing pamphlets appealing people to observe bandh on Saturday in protest against the continued suspension of mobile internet and establishment of the toll plaza on the Jammu-Kathua national highway at Sarore.

While Harsh Dev Singh claimed that he has been put under house arrest and a police contingent has been deployed outside his residence to prevent him from moving out, SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh denied it. The latter, however, admitted that he has been asked to stay indoors so as to prevent him from disturbing public order.

Earlier this morning, Singh had a meeting with representatives of various social, trade and transport organizations to seek their support for the bandh.

Sources said that Singh along with Mankotia was first detained at Pacca Danga Police Station leading to demonstration by some party leaders. Later in the evening, they were let off.

Soon after their release, while Mankotia left for home in Udhampur town, Singh was asked to stay indoors at his Gandhi Nagar residence.

Singh was among a dozen top opposition leaders of Jammu region who were made to stay indoors following Centre’s August 5 decision to remove Article 370. Apart from Harsh Dev, others made to stay indoors included Devender Singh Rana (NC), Choudhary Lal Singh (Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan), Raman Bhalla (Congress), Firdous Tak (PDP) Surjit Singh Slathia (NC), Abdul Majeed Wani (Congress).

All of them were released on October 3 after administration lifted restrictions on their movement ahead of the first Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

