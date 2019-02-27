J&K: Five soldiers injured in cross-border firing

Five soldiers were injured in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector late Tuesday as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling and small-arms fire at different places along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, cross-border shelling and small-arms fire was also reported from Nowshera in Rajouri and Mendhar in Poonch district. The Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively, he said.

While Pakistani troops had been shelling Nowshera for several days now, targeting of the other two regions began after a gap of several months.

In view of the situation along the LoC, the state administration has ordered closure of all government and private schools within a 5-km area from the border in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Examinations of Class V, VI and VII, scheduled for Wednesday, have also been cancelled, sources said, adding that fresh dates for them will be notified later.

The Rajouri district administration has already identified 30 places to shift residents of border villages in Nowshera sector in the event of escalation on the borders.

Earlier, the International Border (IB), LoC, and IAF bases in Jammu and Kashmir were put on high alert after the pre-emptive air strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror bases in Pakistan.

Normal life was not affected, with all offices and business establishments open and traffic reported to be as usual. The cross-LoC trade at Chakkan Da Bagh near Poonch town also took place as usual. Custodian of cross-LoC trade, Fareed Kohli, stated that 35 load carriers had crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while 15 vehicles entered Indian territory from across the LoC.