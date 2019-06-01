J&K: Five including four militants killed in two separate encounters in Valley

Four militants were killed on Friday by security forces in two separate encounters across the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

While two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operatives were gunned down in an encounter in Shopian district, two others – whose identity and affiliation is yet to be ascertained – were killed in Pulwama. A third body was found after the Shopian encounter however, while locals claimed he was a civilian, security forces said he belonged to the same HM group.

Confirming the Shopian encounter, A J&K Police spokesperson said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Sugan area of Shopian on Friday morning, following inputs about the presence of militants. Officials said the encounter broke out around 4.10 am.

“In the ensuing encounter, 02 listed terrorists along with the other one who was part of this group were killed,” the police spokesperson, said. In the evening, the police spokesperson said Jasim “is also identified as a local militant, who had joined the terror group recently.”

Regarding the Pulwama encounter the spokesperson said it took place in he Midoora area of Awantipora. “In the ensuing encounter, 2 militants were killed and their bodies were retrieved. Their identities and affiliation are being ascertained.”