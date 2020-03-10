J&K: Five dead after house collapses in Udhampur’s Ramnagar area

The house collapsed in Jammu Kashmir’s Ramnagar area. (Representational image) The house collapsed in Jammu Kashmir’s Ramnagar area. (Representational image)

Five members of a family were found dead after their house collapsed in Jammu Kashmir’s Ramnagar area of hilly Udhampur district on Monday night.

Police said that the victims were asleep when a boulder from nearby hill fell on their house at Upper Barmeen in Ramnagar. As the information came, the police immediately rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation with the help of locals.

While five people were found dead, one was found alive in an injured condition. He has been shifted to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi, Aarti Devi, Anu Devi, Swani Devi and Pawan Singh. The injured include Raj Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.