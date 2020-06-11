J&K: Army personnel killed, civilian injured in Pakistani shelling near LoC

The Indian troops retaliated befittingly, an Army PRO said. (Representational) The Indian troops retaliated befittingly, an Army PRO said. (Representational)

An Army soldier was killed and a civilian injured in Mendhar sector on Wednesday night after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at various places along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Providing more details on the same, sources said the soldier, who was deployed in Tarkundi area, sustained multiple wounds during the mortar shelling. He was evacuated to an army hospital in Rajouri where he succumbed to injuries.

The injured civilian has been identified as Niamatullah, a police constable. He had come home on leave in Rajouri district’s Rajdhani village of Manjakote area. He was later rushed to a district hospital.

Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said a few houses were damaged in Nowshera sector due to the “intense” mortar shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district and later in Poonch’s Balakote sector. The Indian troops retaliated befittingly, he added.

