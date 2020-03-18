J&K: Farooq Abdullah meets Mehbooba Mufti’s family

Farooq Abdullah Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and Srinagar Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s mother and daughter.

According to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) functionaries, Abdullah, who was released last week after remaining under detention for 221 days, drove to the Mufti residence late afternoon on Tuesday and spent more than an hour there.

“It was a courtesy call. He met Mehboobaji mother and also her daughter. He spent over an hour there,” a senior PDP leader said.

He said that Abdullah also inquired about Mehbooba, who has been booked under PSA and is under detention after the government’s August 5, 2019, move to abrogate the state’s special status and bifurcate it.

