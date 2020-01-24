J&K ex-ministers urge release of Valley’s political prisoners on Republic Day

J&K ex-ministers demanded that the Central government release all political detainees from the erstwhile state on the forthcoming Republic Day as a goodwill gesture. J&K ex-ministers demanded that the Central government release all political detainees from the erstwhile state on the forthcoming Republic Day as a goodwill gesture.

Two former ministers from Kashmir, who were among eight former ministers and legislators who met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu earlier this month, on Thursday demanded that the Central government release all political detainees from the erstwhile state on the forthcoming Republic Day as a goodwill gesture.

“Republic Day is coming is coming and there has been tradition that many detainees are released on January 26. In the country, even convicts get relief on the occasion,’’ Democratic Party (Nationalist) president Ghulam Hassan Mir said in Jammu.

However, if the government feels that the youth lodged in jails outside the Union Territory cannot be released due to security reasons, it should shift them to jails in J&K, he said.

Referring to the restoration of 2G mobile Internet in Jammu and some parts of the Valley, as well as the release of some political detainees, Mir said, “There have been positive developments after our meeting the Lt Governor.’’ He, however, called on the administration to fully restore Internet across Kashmir. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing restrictions, want to have a normal life along with people in rest of the country on Republic Day,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, former PDP minister Dilawar Mir, who accompanied the Democratic Party (Nationalist) president to Jammu, questioned his expulsion from the party, saying that the only people authorised to do so —party president Mehbooba Mufti and vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri — were under detention. “I am still in the party,” he said. He said he was accompanying the Democratic Party (Nationalist) leader in his individual capacity.

