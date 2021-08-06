J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Rajouri

Meanwhile, security forces and police have seized arms, ammunition and wireless sets from different places in Samba and Poonch districts. (Representational Image)

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Rajouri district’s Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said it is after nearly a decade an encounter has ensued between security forces and militants in the border Rajouri district.

A joint party of police and security forces had launched searches in the Pangai area, nearly 4 km from Thanamandi town, following specific information in the morning, added sources.

As search parties reached near the specific location, militants hiding there opened fire. Reinforcements have reportedly been rushed to the spot from Rajouri and nearby areas and the area has been sealed off.

The militants appeared to be 2-3 in numbers and are suspected to have freshly infiltrated from across the Line of Control, sources said.

Meanwhile, security forces and police have seized arms, ammunition and wireless sets from different places in Samba and Poonch districts.

In Samba district, they seized a packet containing arms and ammunition from a nullah near the international border. The packet containing two Chinese pistols along with five magazines and 122 rounds, besides a pithu bag and a silencer appear to have been dropped by a drone from the Pakistan side.

Ever since the drone attack at Indian Air Force Station in Jammu in June this year, there has been a spurt in the activity of such unmanned flying machines from Pakistan side into Jammu and its adjoining areas. The security forces are reported to have installed anti-drone systems at vital installations at various places as well.

The UT Police also recovered two wireless communication sets, batteries and some torches during an operation that was launched near a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district. The seized items, which included two wireless sets, batteries and torches, followed an operation by police on specific information near Sheep Farm in Balnoi area.