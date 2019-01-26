J&K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Khanmoh, weapons recovered

At least two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces at Khanmoh area in the Srinagar outskirts Saturday. Army said two weapons were also discovered from the site and they are trying to ascertain the identification of the militants.

Advertising

The gunfight comes on the day India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day Saturday. The J-K police have claimed that the trapped militants had serious plans of a “terrorist act” today.

Today’s encounter has come a day after militants lobbed grenades and attacked at five different places in the Kashmir valley, including camps and posts of the CRPF on Friday.

A senior police official said on Saturday morning that a cordon and search operation was launched earlier Saturday morning in the area, following inputs about the presence of militants in the area. As the search was underway, the militants fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter.

Encounter is in progress at #Khonmo area . SFs on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 26, 2019

Separately, a spokesperson at the J-K police headquarters said, “The trapped militants had serious plans of a terrorist act today.”

The encounter area is just nearly 15 kilometres away from Sher-i-Kashmir cricket Stadium in Srinagar, where the main function of Republic day is being held.

Advertising

CRPF officials have already said that drones and CCTV cameras will be used to keep a vigil during the events, “We have a multi-tier security arrangement in place. Checkpoints have been set up at various places in the city and adequate security measures have been put in place,” CRPF IGP Ravideep Sahi told The Indian Express.