J&K: Search underway in Kupwara after encounter with militants

An encounter broke out on Friday between militants and security forces in Kupwara district’s Kralgund village in north Kashmir.

According to officials, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of Kupwara following information about presence of militants in the area.

The search operation later turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated. The firing has now stopped while the search is still underway.

More details awaited