J&K: Encounter breaks out at Tral

An encounter is presently underway between militants and security forces at Tral in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.
The development comes a day after a 60-hour encounter ended at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, with the killing of two militants.
Exchange of fire at #Tral #Awantipora. SF on the job. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice @AwantipoPolice
Besides the militants, five security personnel and one civilian were killed in the encounter. J&K police officers said the militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba and one was a foreigner.