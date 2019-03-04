J&K: Encounter breaks out at Tral

Toggle Menu
The development comes a day after a 60-hour encounter ended at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, with the killing of two militants.

An encounter is presently underway between militants and security forces at Tral. (File)

An encounter is presently underway between militants and security forces at Tral in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

Besides the militants, five security personnel and one civilian were killed in the encounter. J&K police officers said the militants were affiliated to Lashkar-e-Toiba and one was a foreigner.

