J&K encounter: three militants gunned down, teen killed in clashes

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Thumna in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday and a 16-year-old civilian, Faizaan Ahmad Khan, received fatal injuries as youths clashed with security personnel during the encounter. Cordon and search operation was launched in Thumna after police received information about the presence of militants in the area, following which the encounter took place.

Police said that the three militants, all of them believed to be local youths, were holed up inside a house in the locality, but firing was delayed due to presence of civilians on the premises. The encounter broke out when the civilians were evacuated.

Doctors at Pulwama District Hospital confirmed to The Indian Express that at least seven persons were brought to the hospital on Friday, “One of them (Faizan) was brought dead, with a firearm injury very close to the heart.”

The doctors said the six others were admitted to the hospital with pellet injuries. While two persons were referred for advanced treatment, the others were reported to be stable.

After reports of the civilian’s death came in, Hurriyat chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted, “As operation “wipe out” by Govt forces against Kashmiris continues unabated, one more civilian,16 yr old Faizan Ahmad Khan, resident of Khrew Pampore Killed by forces as live ammunition and pellets were used to disperse protesters in Chatpora Pulwama,Dozens injured!”

The police are yet to identify the militants killed in the encounter.

In a separate incident, militants lobbed a grenade at an Army patrol party at Keegam village in Shopian, injuring three security personnel, on Friday morning.

J&K Police said in a statement that terrorists lobbed a grenade at the group of Army personnel when they were opening the Goodwill Public School and followed it by firing. “In this incident, three Army personnel sustained injuries who were subsequently evacuated to the hospital for the medical attention,” the statement said.

In another incident, one militant was killed in an encounter near Tregam area of Kupwara district in the early hours on Friday. An Army spokesperson in Srinagar said that the encounter took place around 5.30 am.

