J&K: Security personnel killed in Kupawara, encounter underway

Visuals from Kandi forest area of Kupwara. (Source: ANI) Visuals from Kandi forest area of Kupwara. (Source: ANI)

A security personnel was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Another jawan was critically injured, was evacuated to the Army hospital. According to SSP Shriram Ambedkar, at least two-three militants are believed to be trapped. Security forces had launched an operation in Kandi forest area of Kupwara after an Army patrol was fired upon by militants. The gunbattle was ongoing when last reports came in.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

