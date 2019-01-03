J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday. The gunbattle, which erupted in Gulshanpora forest of Tral area, is underway, Awantipora Superintendent of Police Mohammed Zahid Malik told The Indian Express.

Taking to Twitter, police said, “Exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at higher reaches of Tral, Awantipora.”

Two days ago, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police was killed by suspected militants in the district. The policeman belonged to a village in which another encounter had taken place a few days ago and where four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were killed by security forces.

According to a police spokesperson, militants had barged into the house of Sameer Ahmad Mir at Hanjan-Payeen in Pulwama and “fired upon him, injuring him critically.”

“Sameer sustained critical gunshot wounds in this incident and was evacuated to nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom,” the spokesperson said.

Following the incident, a case was registered and a probe is underway.

“We have lost a colleague Sameer Ahmad Mir in a terror incident at Pulwama. We condemn this gruesome killing,” J&K Police had posted on Twitter.