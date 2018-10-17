JK: One cop, three militants killed in encounter in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar

At least one policeman killed in encounter with militants near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational Image) At least one policeman killed in encounter with militants near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational Image)

At least one security personnel and three militants were killed Wednesday after an encounter broke out in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar. Four other security personnel were injured in the encounter. Search operations are underway. The site of the encounter is close to where two National Conference workers were killed by suspected militants earlier this month.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DIG, Central Kashmir, V K Birdhi said three militants were killed in the encounter and search operations are underway. “We lost one policeman and four security personnel have been injured,” he added.

Mobile internet has been suspended in parts of the state, including Srinagar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd