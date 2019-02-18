J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama, two militants trapped by security forces

An encounter between militants and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pinglan area of Pulwama district. The area is under cordon and two militants are believed to be trapped.

The encounter comes less than a week after at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several injured in the deadliest terror attack in the Valley. A suicide bomber affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) rammed a vehicle with explosives into a CRPF bus. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack on the CRPF convoy.

(More details awaited)