J&K: Encounter breaks out in Handwara, search operation underway

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants at Kralgund village in Handwara area of Kupwara district in the early hours of Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

A search operation is underway.

This encounter comes two days after the Tral encounter, in which two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

