J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Anantnag

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Srigufwara area of the district in south Kashmir after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App