J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants and forces in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and a joint team of security forces in Sangran village of Shopian district in south Kashmir early Monday morning.

The security forces launched a search and cordon operation on Sunday night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village. As the forces zeroed in on the target house, militants opened fire at them, triggering a gun fight. The firing has stopped as for now, ANI reported.

No casualty has been reported yet.

According to police sources, two to three militants could be hiding in the area.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)