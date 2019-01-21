J&K: Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Budgam

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday, senior Jammu and Kashmir officials said. The area has been cordoned off as firing is underway.

Taking to Twitter, police said, “Brief exchange of fire at Hapat Naalah area of Zinpanchal in district Budgam. Area under cordon. Details shall follow.”

Brief exchange of fire at Hapat Naalah area of Zinpanchal in District #Budgam. Area under cordon. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 21, 2019

V K Birdi, Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir, said, “Contact established with militants in a forest area of Chari Shareef area of Budgam district.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)