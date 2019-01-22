J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Tuesday morning. This is the second encounter is the last 24 hours in the valley.

A security official told The Indian Express that the gunbattle is underway in Zainapora area of Shopian district. The official said a cordon and search operation was going on in the area.

On Monday, three militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Senior Jammu and Kashmir officials said that Hapatnaar area was cordoned off and a search operation was initiated after news about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned violent when militants opened fire on the security forces, the official said, adding that identity and affiliation of them were still unknown.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.