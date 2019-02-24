J&K: Encounter between militants, security forces underway in Kulgam

Toggle Menu
On Friday, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday. The gun battle is underway.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “Exchange of fire at Turigam, Kulgam. Security forces on job. Details will follow.”

On Friday, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district. A J&K police spokesperson said that based on inputs about the presence of militants in Warapora, a Cordon and Search Operation was jointly launched by police and security forces in the area.

“As searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the militants. The security forces retaliated leading to a gunfight,” police said.

