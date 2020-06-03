J&K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Pulwama

“Encounter has started at Kangan area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said. (File photo) “Encounter has started at Kangan area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said. (File photo)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, Jammu and Kashmir police said. “Encounter has started at Kangan area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Police zone informed on Twitter.

This is the second encounter in South Kashmir in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama district. The gunbattle took place in Saimoh Tral area in the early hours of Tuesday after joint forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of militants, according to J&K police.

While Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Police said the “identification and affiliations of the killed terrorists is being ascertained”, a senior police officer said the duo were affiliated to the JeM.

“Other than the weapons such as two AK-47 rifles, pistols etc, we have also recovered a JeM flag from the site,” said a police officer who was part of the operation.

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had said “it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the encounter”.

There has been an increase in anti-militancy operations in the Valley since April. Two militants were killed in a gunfight in Kulgam district on Saturday. Next day, another encounter between militants and security forces broke out in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, but the militants managed to escape from the area after the initial gunfight.

