J&K: Eight militants killed in four Valley encounters

Nine people, including a minor and eight militants, were killed in four separate encounters between the militants and security forces in the Valley in the last 24 hours, said police.

Advertising

While three encounters took place in north Kashmir, one took place in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A J&K Police spokesperson said a cordon and search operation was launched at Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday morning. “As the searches were going on, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party,” the police said.

The statement said the militants kept two civilians as “hostages” and a minor was killed by the militants.

Advertising

“However, police and security forces with the assistance of community members safely rescued one civilian Abdul Hameed, a 60-year-old man. Another civilian, a 12-year-old boy Atif Mir, was kept hostage by the terrorists till the end and despite repeated requests by community members and police for his release, he was brutally killed by the terrorists and could not be rescued from the clutches of terrorists,” the police said, adding that in the encounter, two militants were killed and were identified as Pakistani nationals identified as Ali and Hubaib.

Police said, “Several terror crime cases were registered against them (militants).”

In another encounter in Kalantara Payeen in Baramulla district, police said two militants affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed. The encounter started on Thursday and police said the slain militants comprised Aamir Rasool, a resident of Sopore, and a Pakistan national.

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Warpora area of North Kashmir’s Sopore, a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said on Friday.

The J&K Police also said a gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district Friday. A cordon and search operation was launched in Gadapora area of Shopian, following which the encounter started.

“Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained. Prima facie, this group was believed to be responsible for the killing of lady police officer Khushboo Jan earlier this week in Shopian,” said the statement, adding that four people, including one police officer, sustained injuries in stone-pelting by local youths at the encounter site.