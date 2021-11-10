J&K drone attack: 4 detained in Doda, being questioned

Four youths, identified as Manjeet Kumar, Jivan Lal, and brothers Bipin Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, have been detained in Doda for alleged terror links and are also being questioned in connection with the first-ever drone attack on a defence base in Jammu earlier this year.

While the youths are learnt to have been picked up by a joint security team from the forests at Dhara village, in Doda district, four days ago, they are being questioned by the NIA in the drone attack case. None of the youths have been arrested so far.

Sources said security personnel had launched a search operation in the area following a tip-off about the presence of some militants there. The four, who were detained during the search, reportedly tried to burn their belongings, including their cellphones.

According to sources, a scrutiny of one of their cellphones reportedly showed that the youths were in contact with militants; the phone number of a militant commander based in Pakistan was allegedly found in the list of contacts. Sources said the youths are suspected to have helped two militants cross over to Pakistan.

An official said the youths are also being questioned in connection with the drone attack.

Sources said that since the drone attack in June this year, several people had been picked up for questioning, but were later released.

Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosive devices were dropped from a drone on the IAF station in Jammu on the intervening night of June 26-27 this year. The IAF station is 14-15 km from the International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

The Lashkar-e-Toiba was suspected to be behind the attack.