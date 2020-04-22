J&K: Doctor among 12 new COVID-19 cases

The junior doctor in the hospital’s medicine department is the first doctor in the Valley to have tested positive for the coronavirus. His sample was sent for testing on Monday as he showed symptoms over the last few days. (File Photo/Representational) The junior doctor in the hospital’s medicine department is the first doctor in the Valley to have tested positive for the coronavirus. His sample was sent for testing on Monday as he showed symptoms over the last few days. (File Photo/Representational)

A doctor at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Baramulla is among 12 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in J&K on Tuesday.

The junior doctor in the hospital’s medicine department is the first doctor in the Valley to have tested positive for the coronavirus. His sample was sent for testing on Monday as he showed symptoms over the last few days.

At least 19 people at the hospital, who were the doctor’s contacts, have been quarantined, a senior health official said. “His family has also been taken into quarantine,” the official said. Officials said the doctor may have been infected while examining patients. J-K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted, “12 new cases- 11 from Kashmir 1 from Jammu division (Kathua). 10 recoveries too. Total cases now 380. Jammu Division-56 and Kashmir Division-324.”

