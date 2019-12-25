J&K DGP stresses on intensifying search operations to flush out militants

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said public cooperation has helped in maintaining law and order. (File) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said public cooperation has helped in maintaining law and order. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting on Wednesday and stressed on intensifying cordon and search operations to flush out militants from the Union Territory (UT).

“Although we have been successful in our operations against militants across the UT, we should continue our actions with coordinated strategies to ensure long-lasting peace in the UT,” Singh said at the meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir. He emphasised on the collective measures to tackle situations and any subversive acts by militants across the border.

Pointing out that nobody is above the law and one who breaks the law must be dealt with firmly, the DGP said training in tackling law and order situations needs to be upgraded to sharpen the skills of our personnel to meet challenges. He said public cooperation has helped in maintaining law and order.

Singh directed officers to ensure that while dealing with any situation, law-abiding people were not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities. The DGP reiterated that community support was essential and public cooperation should be ensured by prioritizing community-based programmes. He also directed the officers to extend all possible help to the public as and when required.

Important issues relating to internal security were discussed in the meeting. District officers briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of the people in the UT.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General of Police, CID Dr B Srinivas, IGP Kashmir SP Pani, DIG CKR V K Birdi, DIG NKR Shri Suliaman Choudary, all District SSPs, SSP SBK, SSP CIK, SP Operations Srinagar and other senior police officers.

