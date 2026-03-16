J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary seeks review of personal security – ‘Movement without full cover poses a significant risk’

Surinder Choudhary speaks with the media while leaving the residence of JKNC president Farooq Abdullah following a reported firing incident, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

The Omar Abdullah government in Jammu and Kashmir has sought a review and “restoration of complete security arrangements” for Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, alleging that a security vehicle withdrawn from his motorcade six months ago for repairs has not yet been restored.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security), Jammu, the deputy chief minister expressed concern over security lapses and said a request had been made for a bullet-proof Fortuner during his visit to the border Nowshera constituency on March 15.

The request, the letter said, was made due to the prevailing security situation following the firing at former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a Z+ NSG protectee, at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu. But it was not provided, it alleged. Choudhary was present when Abdullah was shot at last week.