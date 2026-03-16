J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary seeks review of personal security – ‘Movement without full cover poses a significant risk’

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The Omar Abdullah government in Jammu and Kashmir has sought a review and “restoration of complete security arrangements” for Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, alleging that a security vehicle withdrawn from his motorcade six months ago for repairs has not yet been restored.
In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security), Jammu, the deputy chief minister expressed concern over security lapses and said a request had been made for a bullet-proof Fortuner during his visit to the border Nowshera constituency on March 15.
The request, the letter said, was made due to the prevailing security situation following the firing at former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a Z+ NSG protectee, at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu. But it was not provided, it alleged. Choudhary was present when Abdullah was shot at last week.
“Further, the bullet proof vehicle, Pilot and Scout vehicles currently deployed are mechanically unreliable and have resulted in serious and near-fatal incidents in the recent past,” the letter said.
Despite repeated requests to review the deputy CM’s security, no corrective action has been taken, it added.
“Given the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and the nature of responsibilities of the Deputy Chief Minister, which require frequent tours to far-flung and sensitive areas, movement without full and reliable security cover poses a significant risk,” it said, adding that the deputy chief minister has expressed displeasure over the manner in which his requests were treated.
Meanwhile, a local court on Monday extended by a week the police remand of 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, arrested for allegedly trying to shoot former CM Farooq Abdullah on March 11.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have already set up a seven-member Special Investigation Team to probe the attempt on the former CM’s life.
The SIT, headed by SSP Sanjay Sharma, will be overseen by DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range Shiv Kumar Sharma.
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