Man killed after J&K Deputy CM’s convoy vehicle hits him in Jammu

A 55-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle reportedly part of the cavalcade of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Jammu on Saturday night, news agency PTI reported.
The accident took place at around 9.05 pm in Gangyal, on the outskirts of Jammu, when the cavalcade was returning after dropping the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence.
The deceased was identified as Bharat Kaper, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. Kaper was working at a shop in the area and was crossing the road when he was struck by a speeding Scorpio from the Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy, according to a PTI report.
According to preliminary information, the vehicle hit Kaper while he was crossing the road. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, got out and took the injured man to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. However, doctors declared him brought dead.
Police reached the spot soon and took cognisance of the incident. An FIR was registered at the concerned police station, and an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision.
Officials said the investigation will determine how the accident occurred and examine the circumstances under which the accident took place. Further details are awaited.
The accident has also raised concerns over road safety and the movement of official convoys in urban areas, particularly during late hours. The incident comes as traffic movement remains a concern on busy roads on the outskirts of Jammu, where pedestrians and vehicles often share stretches with heavy traffic.
The driver’s account and other available information will be considered to determine how the accident occurred.
His identity and residence in Samastipur were confirmed by officials following the incident.
Further details are expected as the police investigation progresses.