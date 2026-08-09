Man killed after J&K Deputy CM’s convoy vehicle hits him in Jammu

A 55-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle reportedly part of the cavalcade of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Jammu on Saturday night, news agency PTI reported.

The accident took place at around 9.05 pm in Gangyal, on the outskirts of Jammu, when the cavalcade was returning after dropping the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Kaper, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar. Kaper was working at a shop in the area and was crossing the road when he was struck by a speeding Scorpio from the Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy, according to a PTI report.