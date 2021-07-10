J&K delimitation exercise will be fair, transparent, assures Commission

AMID APPREHENSIONS raised by some in Kashmir over the delimitation exercise, the visiting Delimitation Commission on Friday assured that it will act in a fair, transparent and judicious manner. The Commission said that before preparing the final report on carving of the assembly constituencies, it will prepare a draft taking into account the inputs and demands placed by people before it and put the same in public domain for comments.

“The inputs of the associate members of the Commission will also be taken and put in public domain along with the draft for comments from public,” said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who forms part of the three-member Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Over the past four days, the Commission members, including State Election Commissioner K K Sharma, have met around 290 groups, apart from senior officials of the UT administration, seeking their inputs and concerns regarding the delimitation.

“Opportunity will be given to the public at large who lodge their objection again on the draft and only then things will be finalised,’’ Chandra told reporters here.

Pointing out that the purpose of the panel’s visit is to take views of all stakeholders, he said they met UT Chief Secretary Friday and directed him to nominate a nodal officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner to receive representations from public and forward them to the Commission.