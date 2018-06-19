Follow Us:
Jammu & Kashmir decision to help state, country, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the BJP central leadership, after taking the deputy CM, ministers, MLAs and local leaders in confidence, pulled out of the BJP-PDP alliance

By: PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: June 19, 2018 8:56:33 pm
Yogi Adityanath on J & K decision Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also held a review meeting at the circuit house at Gorakhpur with local officials and inspected the Ramgarh Lake. (Express)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the BJP’s decision to pull out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir as a step in favour of the state and the country.

“From the past three years, continuous efforts were being made to work for the people and according to their wishes. Today the BJP central leadership, after taking the deputy CM, ministers, MLAs and local leaders in confidence, pulled out of the BJP-PDP alliance,” he said.

“I think the BJP has taken a big step in favour of the country and J&K,” he told reporters at Gorakhpur. He said the BJP-led government at the Centre had made a lot of effort for Jammu and Kashmir. “A massive flood had hit J&K three years ago and Indian army’s work there was remarkable. Prime Minister Modi went there and celebrated Diwali with soldiers, and the central government also provided a lot of help,” he said.

The chief minister held a review meeting at the circuit house here with local officials and inspected the Ramgarh Lake. He also hoisted a 100-foot tricolour installed near the gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University by a voluntary organisation.

