J&K DDC Polls: Two former MLAs in BJP second list of 44 names

The maiden DDC polls, along with by-elections for panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs), are being held in eight phases, beginning November 8.

Former MLAs Shakti Raj Parihar and Bharat Bhushan were among 44 names in the BJP’s second list of candidates for the third to sixth phase of the District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Fourteen women have been named in the second list.

While Shakti Raj Parihar will contest from Doda district’s Gundana area, Bharat Bhushan will be fielded from Jammu district’s Bhalwal constituency, according to the list covering all 10 districts of the Jammu region issued by J&K BJP general secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal.

Bhushan was among seven BJP legislators who were alleged to have voted for the NC and Congress candidates during the Legislative Council polls in 2011. The party high command had expelled one for seven years from primary membership and suspended six others others, including Bhushan.

