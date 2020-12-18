J&K DDC polls: BJP ends campaign on Mehbooba turf

BJP leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Vibodh Gupta at Bijbehara in Anantnag on Thursday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

ON the final day of canvassing for the eight-phase District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP on Thursday chose to conclude its campaign at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s home turf.

At Dara Shikoh park in Bijbehara, the party’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain unfurled the tricolour and said, “Mehbooba Mufti used to say that there will be no one left to unfurl the flag, this is our response to her.”

A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack roughly a kilometre from the venue before BJP leaders arrived for the rally.

Addressing about 300 residents from the district, Hussain said, “If they thought that they could scare us and cancel this event, they are wrong and we have proven it by being here despite the attack.”

Stating that leaders of the “Gupkar gang” failed to work for people of the Union Territory, he said, “They are not your own. Narendra Modi is your own because he knows what poverty is. The son of a poor man who has lived his life like you have.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hussain said the party takes “all elections seriously, whether it is Kashmir or Hyderabad” and that is why senior party leaders have campaigned in the DDC elections. On the other hand, he said, leaders like Mehbooba Mufti “can’t face the public”.

The party is contesting about 80 of the 140 DDC seats in Kashmir.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.