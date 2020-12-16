J&K DDC polls: In 7th phase, 28.24% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote in Arath area of Budgam District on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Polling for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday. According to the figures provided by the office of State Election Commissioner, a voter turnout of 28.24% was registered till 11:00 am across different constituencies spread over districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling for 31 DDC seats — 13 in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division — began at 7 am. In Kashmir division, Pulwama recorded a voting percentage of 6.58%, Baramulla 29.29%, Kulgam 8.81%, Shopian 3.30%, Anantnag 12.50%, Bandipora 39.76%, Ganderbal 22.22%, Kupwara 25.13% and Budgam 26.11% till 11:00 am.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar recorded voting percentage of 38.02%, Udhampur 36%, Jammu 27.94%, Kathua 38.47%, Ramban 31.44%, Doda 29.49%, Samba 39.13%, Poonch 43.20%, Rajouri 36.45% and Reasi 35.70% till 11:00 am.

The overall voting percentage in Jammu and Kashmir divisions stood at 34.63% and 20.55% respectively till 11:00 am.

In the seventh phase, 148 candidates in Kashmir and 150 candidates in Jammu are in the fray. Moreover, 1,852 polling stations have been setup in this phase — 1,068 in Kashmir division and 784 in Jammu division — for the smooth conduct of elections.

The sixth phase of the DDC elections — for 14 seats in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu — had recorded 51.5% polling on Sunday.

