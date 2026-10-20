Darbar Move: Kashmir government staff gear up for annual journey to plains of Jammu

With winter starting to set in, thousands of employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government have begun preparation for the annual Darbar Move, which sees them shifting from the Union Territory’s summer capital Srinagar to winter capital Jammu every year.

The employees will wrap up work in Srinagar on October 30-31 and resume duties in Jammu on November 2.

What is Darbar Move?

Darbar Move is a 150-year-old tradition that witnesses the bi-annual shifting of the Civil Secretariat and other offices of the UT Administration from Srinagar to Jammu before the onset of winter, and vice versa in summers.

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Abandoned five years ago to save nearly Rs 200 crore worth of public exchequer spent on shifting of government and its offices from one place to another every six months, the tradition made a comeback last year.