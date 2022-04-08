J&K: In significant move, judge orders judicial inquiry into death of under-trial in police custody

In a decision of far-reaching significance, Principal Sessions Judge, Kishtwar, Y P Kotwal has ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of an under-trial in police custody at Chatroo.

Pointing out that the power to conduct inquiry into a custodial death has been taken away from the Executive Magistrate with effect from June 23, 2006, following the addition of Section 176 (1-A) in the Criminal Procedure Code as the same is required to be considered by Judicial Magistrate, he directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday to conduct inquiry into the matter preferably within two weeks. “On completion of the inquiry, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kishtwar, shall draw a report and shall keep the statements of witnesses, documents collected and the report drawn by him as part of the case record,’’ Principal Sessions Judge ordered, adding that he shall furnish copies of these documents to the investigating officer.

The judge also made it clear that the inquiry held by CJM shall not be a bar to the police to investigate simultaneously, adding that the investigating officer without being hindered by the CJM’s inquiry shall conduct investigations thoroughly and submit a final report to the jurisdictional magistrate under provisions of Section 173 of CrPC.

The order came in an application filed before Principal Sessions Judge by Jammu and Kashmir District Bar Association, Kishtwar, through its general secretary Amees Mir advocate seeking court’s directions to the CJM for conducting an inquiry into the death of an under trial , Abdul Latief of Chatroo, in police custody under mysterious circumstances on March 6.

According to police, Mohammad Latief was apprehended by a police patrol party led by Assistant Sub Inspector Mohammad Ayub Khan at Chatroo’s Parna Chingam area while carrying a white-coloured gunny bag on his shoulder on the morning of February 26 last. On checking, the police party found 8-9 kgs of crushed leaves of cannabis inside the bag.

Accordingly a case under NDPS Act was registered at Chatroo Police Station and inquiry entrusted to Probationary Sub Inspector (PSI) Rohit Kumar who took the naib tehsildar with him to the spot and weighed the seized narcotics which came to be 8 kgs and 900 grams.

While the same was seized, samples prepared and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Jammu for chemical examination, the accused got medically examined at the Chatroo Hospital and produced before Munsiff Kishtwar, who remanded him to police custody for four days. Since March 1 was a holiday, he was produced before Principal Sessions Judge, Kishtwar on February 28 and the latter remanded him to police custody for eight days.

From time to time, the accused was taken to the hospital for medical examination as usual. But on the evening of March 6, he died by suicide inside the lock-up room. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead and conducted autopsy on his body.

The police informed senior authorities including the Kishtwar District Magistrate and deceased family members. While the DySP DAR initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC, the District Magistrate order SDM Marwah to conduct magisterial inquiry into the cause of death of the deceased.

Pointing out that from the narration of the facts including the police report and the stand taken by the applicant, it emerges that the deceased was in the custody of police when he allegedly died by suicide, the judge observed that “this court, like a trial court, cannot venture upon to resolve the factual dispute’’ – whether he died by suicide, or is a victim of the alleged torture or ill-treatment by the police. “The rival contentions require a thorough investigation/inquiry in order to unearth the truth,’’ the judge observed, adding that while the DySP DAR Kishtwar Police Lines is conducting inquest proceedings, SDM Marwah is holding inquiry in terms of Section 176 (1) of CrPC. However, both of them have not submitted their reports till date.

Prior to introduction of Section 1-A of Section 176 of CrPC effective from June 23, 2006, inquiry in respect to custodial deaths were to be conducted by Executive Magistrate, but thereafter these powers were taken away from them and given only to the jurisdictional judicial magistrates, the judge pointed out. “However, such an inquiry held by the judicial magistrate is not a substitute for the investigation to be conducted by the police and it is only an addition’’ to the latter, he added.

In the instant case, following the death of Abdul Latief in police custody, a case under Section 154 of CrPC was required to be registered and soon thereafter, the SHO of the police station was required to forward copy of the FIR to the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate who would hold inquiry in terms of Section 176(i-A) of CrPC. However, neither any FIR regarding the occurrence has been registered at the police station concerned, nor its copy forwarded to the jurisdiction Judicial Magistrate nor the police has informed this court who had remanded the deceased to police custody on February 28, the judge pointed out while ordering CJM Kishtwar to conduct enquiry into the matter.