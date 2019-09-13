J&K: Curfew in Kishtwar after unidentified men snatch rifles from PDP leader’s security guard

Curfew has been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar town after some unidentified people on Friday snatched a rifle from the personal security officer of PDP’s district president Sheik Nasir.

Sources said that some unidentified people visited PDP leader’s house in Kishtwar town around 11:30 am and decamped after snatching service weapon from his PSO. The details are awaited.

However, as the news came, district administration imposed curfew in the town.

Earlier in the morning, Kishtwar town had woken up to a complete bandh to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir Valley who have been observing bandh in protest over the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. However, no one knew as to who had given a call for today’s bandh, sources said.