J&K curbs set back Ganpati journey from Mumbai to Poonch temple

A POONCH resident, who last month took four Ganpati idols with her from Mumbai for a temple in her village and Maratha regiments posted at the Line of Control, found to her disappointment that due to the prevailing restrictions in Jammu & Kashmir, she would have to scale back her plans.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kiranbala Isher said that when she reached Poonch with the four idols, she was told that she could not take the tallest idol, measuring 6.5 feet, to the Shiv Durga Bhairav Mandir. Poonch is a communally-sensitive area located close to the Line of Control.

“Officials from the local administration told me to send the idol to the temple next year when the situation would be less tense. However, they allowed the temple set up one of the smaller idols of one foot that I had taken,” she claimed. Isher has kept the tallest idol at her home.

She was allowed to give two other small idols to soldiers at the LoC for their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. “When we reached Poonch, a few soldiers came and took the two idols,” said Isher. “While the local administration is trying to control the prevailing situation, it didn’t want to disrupt our traditions,” she added.

This is the fourth year when Isher, the founder of NGO Progressive Nation that support soldiers and martyrs, had taken Ganpati idols made in Mumbai to Poonch to celebrate Ganeshotsav. The 6.5-foot idol that Isher took from Mumbai was created by specially abled artist Vikrant Pandhre at his workshop in Kurla.

On Sunday, as has been the case in previous years, a feast will be organised on the occasion of Ganeshotsav for people belonging to all communities. However, it is uncertain how many people would turn up, said Isher.