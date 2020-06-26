scorecardresearch
J&K: CRPF personnel, 5-year-old killed in militant attack in Anantnag’s Bijbehara

A senior police officer confirmed to The Indian Express that one CRPF man and a boy sustained critical injuries in the attack and they succumbed.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: June 26, 2020 1:44:06 pm
A CRPF man and a five-year-old boy were killed after militants attacked a CRPF party in South Kashmir’s Bijbehara on Friday. Police sources said that the attack took place near Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

A Kashmir based CRPF Spokesperson Junaid Khan told The Indian Express that one CRPF man “got martyred in the attack.” “There was a deployment of CRPF in the area,” he said.

