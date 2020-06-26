J&K: CRPF personnel, 5-year-old killed in militant attack in Anantnag’s Bijbehara

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. (File) The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers. (File)

A CRPF man and a five-year-old boy were killed after militants attacked a CRPF party in South Kashmir’s Bijbehara on Friday. Police sources said that the attack took place near Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

A senior police officer confirmed to The Indian Express that one CRPF man and a boy sustained critical injuries in the attack and they succumbed.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

A Kashmir based CRPF Spokesperson Junaid Khan told The Indian Express that one CRPF man “got martyred in the attack.” “There was a deployment of CRPF in the area,” he said.

