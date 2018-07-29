J&K: On leave, CRPF man shot at in Pulwama

The CRPF jawan was on leave when he was attacked. (Representational purpose) The CRPF jawan was on leave when he was attacked. (Representational purpose)

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was on leave, was shot at in Pulwama of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday. The jawan was injured in the attack.

The attack comes just a day after a J&K Police constable was allegedly abducted by militants from Chan Kitar area of Tral in Pulwama district. Shakeel Ahmad was posted at Awantipore. His family members informed the police that he was visiting a relative and had gone missing from Pulwama. An investigation has been launched in the matter.

A week earlier, Constable Saleem Shah was abducted from his home at Mutalhama village in Kulgam. He was undergoing training at Kathua and was at home on leave. Police said that Shah was kidnapped on the intervening night of July 20-21 by suspected militants, after they barged into his house. He was allegedly taken to an unknown place before being killed.



